Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,017,164.28. This trade represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,047.61. This represents a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $716.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $763.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.86.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

