iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $356,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 399,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IVV stock opened at $646.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $649.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

