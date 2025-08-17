Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.097. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:COLD opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -484.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

