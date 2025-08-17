Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $52.06. Approximately 6,270,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,385,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 274.5% in the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 171,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 410,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,544.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 143,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

