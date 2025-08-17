Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 60,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE BMY opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

