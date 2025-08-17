Boston Family Office LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $193,141,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $8,516,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.