Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after buying an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after buying an additional 1,266,137 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

