Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 2.8% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 394,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Xylem Stock Down 0.8%

Xylem stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

