George Kaiser Family Foundation Purchases Shares of 5,218 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Copart by 6.5% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report)

