Boston Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,634,000 after buying an additional 1,591,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after buying an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,934,000 after buying an additional 501,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,238,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,424,000 after buying an additional 190,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,049,000 after buying an additional 571,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $87.37 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

