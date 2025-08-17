Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,482 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 4.5% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9%

Stryker stock opened at $381.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.52. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

