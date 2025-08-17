Moment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Moment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $34,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $138.19 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $132.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

