Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 399,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $137.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

