Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,655,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,914,000 after buying an additional 246,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VO stock opened at $285.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $289.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.