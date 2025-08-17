Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 65 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $198.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

