Corient IA LLC Purchases New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1,311.3% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $128.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.