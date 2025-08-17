Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 72,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Corteva by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 13.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.