Corient IA LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RSG opened at $232.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.00. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

