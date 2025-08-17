LeConte Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9%

CVX stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.54. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

