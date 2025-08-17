Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,746,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4,138.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $462.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $465.63. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.