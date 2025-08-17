Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 7.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $166.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

