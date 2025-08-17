SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $307.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $228.26 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.55 and a 200-day moving average of $294.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

