Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 3.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $207.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.94.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

