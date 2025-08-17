George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes $269,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,392.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,414.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,261.37.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,795.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

