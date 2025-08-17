696 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Seek First Inc.

Seek First Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $462.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $465.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.85. The company has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

