939 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.36. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $228.26 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

