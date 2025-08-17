178,228 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Seek First Inc.

Seek First Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 178,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Seek First Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after buying an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,411,000 after buying an additional 7,842,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,063,000 after buying an additional 6,219,756 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

