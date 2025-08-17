Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 162,786 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $263,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.