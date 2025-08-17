Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,945 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $250,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

