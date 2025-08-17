Aberdeen Group plc Buys 21,792 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $29,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 101.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.2%

United Rentals stock opened at $910.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $801.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $708.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $933.32.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

