Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

NFLX opened at $1,238.95 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,231.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $526.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $477,394.04. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

