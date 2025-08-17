Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $9.51 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.27.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $672.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.13. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $1,348,234.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,841.48. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $37,461,210. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

