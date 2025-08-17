Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,037,916.68. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $489.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

