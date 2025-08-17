Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

