EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME opened at $605.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

