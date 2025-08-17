Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys Shares of 1,440 Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.