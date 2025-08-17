Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 501.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.27% of SkyWest worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 83.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,160,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,666.53. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 26,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $3,017,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 404,883 shares in the company, valued at $46,990,720.98. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,201,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

SkyWest Price Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.98.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

