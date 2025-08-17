IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,513,000 after buying an additional 58,178 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 79,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $2,741,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,055.0% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 181,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,098.52. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,176 shares of company stock valued at $34,060,678. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $650.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $688.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.