State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $556.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.97. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

