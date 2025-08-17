Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 84 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $4,007.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,765.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,668.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,898.57 and a 12-month high of $4,094.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

