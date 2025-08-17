Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Kenvue by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Kenvue by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4%

KVUE opened at $21.15 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.