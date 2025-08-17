Moment Partners LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Moment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

