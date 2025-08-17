Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Reduced by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,617 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of CacheTech Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CacheTech Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $59,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after acquiring an additional 890,971 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after acquiring an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,505,000 after acquiring an additional 221,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

