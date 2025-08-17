Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys 313,811 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 418.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,783 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,811 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $26,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,104 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Arete Research raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

