Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

