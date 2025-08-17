Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 22,250 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $423.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.39 and a 200-day moving average of $391.68. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

Read Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.