HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HFR Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $333,089,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Waste Management by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,716,000 after buying an additional 1,184,905 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $205,506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,509,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

