17 Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of VYMI opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $84.38.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
