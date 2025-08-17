17 Capital Partners LLC Has $529,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,773,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,086,000 after purchasing an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 525.5% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CMG opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Argus lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.