Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,583 Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 0.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $189.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

